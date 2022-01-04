In Nur-Sultan and Shymkent, protesters were detained, demanding to stop the rise in gas prices. About it informs Radio Azattyk (included by the Ministry of Justice of Russia in the register of foreign mass media performing the functions of a foreign agent)…

It is noted that on Tuesday, January 4, the Kazakh police detained at least three people in the capital who went to a protest action near the city administration. According to journalists, the protesters supported similar “gas” protests in the city of Zhanaozen and, in parallel, demanded that the housing issue be resolved. At the same time, one of the participants of the action chanted “Shal, ket!” (“Old man, go away!”), Demanding the resignation of the first president of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev, from politics.

Related materials:

In Shymkent, security officials detained more than ten people who went to a rally in front of the local administration building. The protesters expressed solidarity with the participants in the “gas” protests in other cities and demanded higher wages. During the arrest, they also shouted “Nazarbayev, ket!” (“Nazarbayev, go away!”).

In addition, on the same day, Republic Square was blocked in Almaty and mobile Internet was limited. Access to it was also cut off in the area of ​​the capital’s administration in Nur-Sultan.

On January 2, in the Mangistau region of Kazakhstan, motorists went to protest actions against the rise in gas prices for cars. They called for a reduction in the cost of liquefied fuel, which rose sharply from 60 to 120 tenge (from 10.2 to 20.5 Russian rubles) per liter. It was later reported that the police tried to disperse the rallies and used force against their participants.