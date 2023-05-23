Environmental activists storm oil giant Shell shareholders meeting in London

Environmental activists campaigning for a solution to the global problem of climate change tried to disrupt a meeting of shareholders of the European oil giant Shell in London. This is reported Reuters.

Activists broke into the company’s annual shareholder meeting, which was also attended by CEO Wael Savan. They stormed the stage and chanted the phrase Go to hell, Shell. So they wanted to call for a reduction in carbon dioxide emissions.

Security led the protesters out of the hall, and the start of the meeting was delayed for an hour. The company noted that they respect constructive interaction, and stressed that they are working to reduce emissions.

Earlier, a group of environmentalists from the organization Last Generation climbed into the Roman Trevi Fountain, which is considered one of the main attractions of the city, in protest. The action took place at the moment when Italian Prime Minister George Meloni arrived in the region of Emilia-Romagna, which had recently suffered from powerful floods.