Those who made a trip in vain were dozens of Guasavenses who joined the manifestation who organized the State Coordinator for the Right to Housing and Territory Reservel, because it turns out that they ended up being ignored after the mess that took place between Governor Rubén Rocha Moya and municipal police officers who also demonstrated outside the Government Palace in Culiacán, and even the treatment that some security elements gave to agents retired, was the trigger for the president to retire without seeing them. What the crowd clamored for was that they be attended to, listened to, and helped to solve a problem as profound as housing, which thousands of families suffer from not having a place to live in Sinaloa, and in regards to Guasave, The doors have already been closed to them justifying that there are no territorial reserves to help them, and when the governor was their last hope, they only found indifference.

who also were scheduled to attend the conference the week in Culiacán, it was the Sinaloa municipal police, all commanded by their legal representative, Yesenia Rojo Carrizoza, but according to the latter, surprisingly none of the 95 active elements that the Public Security Directorate has in that high region, moved to the state capital, when everyone had made the commitment to go, so he has the suspicion that they may have been intimidated not to go, which he will have to find out shortly with the agents themselves. The intention that they were the preventives is that they would attend the State Congress to present to the deputies a lawsuit for impeachment against the mayor Rolando Mercado Araujo, because not only does he not attend to the salary homologation of the agents, which has not been given for 10 years, but he has also not given his pension to the widows of police officers who died in the line of duty.

a neighbor of The 3 de Mayo community contacted this newsroom to point out that they went to the beach on holy days, just to make sure that the authorities did not place bathrooms in the area, nor in the glories nor in the little cove, which the police took advantage of to detain all the people who had to relieve themselves among the branches as there were no toilets, making their August in the month of April. Herlinda Leyva assured that she herself had to relieve herself in the sea since there were no bathrooms, but the saddest thing is that all the young people who were caught doing that stopped at the railing, as happened to one of her sons, so they He came to the city and paid 600 pesos to be let go, but like him there were many more cases, which he described as a lamentable action by the authorities.

The Stashag LeaderAlejandro Pimentel, wrote a message to the governor yesterday on La Semanera live on Facebook, just to remind him that the mayor of guasave He had not paid attention to reinstate the women who were fired in 2019 to their jobs, an issue that Rubén Rocha Moya asked Martín Ahumada to resolve, for which the union leader insists that their labor rights continue to be trampled on in Guasave .

