Russian Ambassador to Poland Sergey Andreev was hit by a red liquid this Monday (May 9, 2022) in the streets of Warsaw. Andreev was heading towards the Polish capital’s Soviet Cemetery to leave flowers in honor of Victory Day when he encountered demonstrators protesting the war in Ukraine.

Protesters with Ukrainian flags surrounded the ambassador, shouting “fascist”, soon after, it is possible to see a red liquid hitting Andreev’s face. Images of the protest were shared on social media.

Watch (28s):

In an interview with the Russian state agency TASS, Andreev said he and his team were not injured in the incident. According to the ambassador, the team made a “formal protest” and were instructed not to hold a larger event.“We found them [os manifestantes] in the middle of the way, we did not make the situation worse”he said.

A spokesperson for the Polish Foreign Ministry said there was no comment on the incident.

Victory Day celebration

This Monday, Russians celebrate the “Victory Day”. President Vladimir Putin delivered an 11-minute speech on Red Square in Moscow. On the date, the country traditionally commemorates the Soviet conquest over Nazi Germany in World War II.

In this year’s speech, Putin compared the war in Ukraine — which he describes as a battle against Nazi-inspired nationalists — to the challenge the Soviet Union faced when Adolf Hitler invaded its territory.

The Russian leader also returned to blame the West for the conflict. He said that some countries produce external threats to weaken and divide Russia. He also repeated the arguments he uses to justify the invasion of the neighboring country, such as that NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) would be threatening Russia’s security by expanding to its borders.