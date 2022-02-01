Myanmar celebrates this February 1 one year of the coup d’etat in the midst of several peaceful protests that spread throughout the country. The Army once again repressed the demonstrators and arrested dozens of them. Economic sanctions by the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada, among others, have not yet achieved a return to democracy or the release of leader Aung Sang Suukyi and ousted president Win Myint.

This Tuesday, February 1, on the first anniversary of the date, the country woke up with several active protests against the Army and amid concerns about what has become an increasingly violent internal struggle.

The most widespread rejection was notorious with the so-called “silence strike”, which spread through different cities of the nation. Thousands of people stayed in their homes, the streets were deserted and businesses closed; in a peaceful but defiant show against the military whom they accuse of shutting down the tentative progress towards democracy that the country was experiencing.

Images spread on social networks showed how in Yangon, the country’s largest city, and in other locations, the usually busiest places were transformed into empty places.

In addition, despite tight security, in Mandalay, Sagaing, Yangon, and other cities, young protesters, including Buddhist monks, held vigorous but peaceful protests at dawn, holding banners and chanting anti-militarist slogans.

“We could be arrested and spend our life in jail if we are lucky, but we could also be tortured and killed if we are not lucky,” said youth activist Nan Lin.

And it is that since the Army returned to completely control Myanmar, the repression has been constant. Since last week, the junta has issued official warnings in state media stating that anyone who participated in the silent strike could be prosecuted, including under the Anti-Terrorism Law, with a maximum sentence of life in prison. and the possible confiscation of their assets.

Dozens of business owners who had announced their involvement by closing their shops were arrested, according to reports in the state-run ‘Myanma Alinn Daily’ newspaper.

Among those detained from different parts of the country are vendors, restaurant owners, medical workers, a monk, a make-up artist, the owner of a mobile phone repair shop and an astrologer, the army-controlled media reported.

Despite the coercive measures, others marched with a three-finger salute, a sign adopted from the movie “The Hunger Games” that has also been used by pro-democracy protesters in neighboring Thailand.

Against demonstrations of the military junta

In an attempt to undermine the strike and other types of protest, in Yangon and Mandalay, authorities scheduled special events, including a cycling contest, to try to attract crowds.

Workers from the city of Yangon were asked to attend during the same time that the silent strike was called, from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm local time, according to leaked documents.

Likewise, several demonstrations in favor of the military were registered, which, according to the general opinion, were organized by the Army itself.

The UN calls for action to avoid a “civil war”

Peaceful demonstrations have been widely known throughout the country since the start of the coup. However, violent clashes in recent months have been on the rise.

After the protests were repressed with lethal force, an armed resistance emerged that has not yet been controlled by the Army.

UN experts describe the situation as a “civil war”. So far, around 1,500 civilians have been killed and 11,838 arrested since the coup, according to the Association for Assistance to Political Prisoners, an activist group cited by the United Nations. The board questions the number of deceased.

On the eve of the first anniversary of the coup, the office of UN Secretary-General António Guterres issued a statement highlighting “an escalation of violence, a deepening of the human rights and humanitarian crisis, and a rapid increase in poverty in Myanmar”, which requires an urgent response.

A person shows the three-finger salute in front of a banner with the image of Aung San Suu Kyi during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, on February 15, 2021. © Stringer / Reuters

The first year of the forceful seizure of power has also drawn international attention, especially from Western nations.

The United States, the United Kingdom and Canada imposed new sanctions against the Burmese Army.

President Joe Biden urged the military to reverse their actions, release the country’s ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi and other detainees, and engage in meaningful dialogue to return Myanmar to the path of democracy.

Washington’s sanctions hit Burmese officials in addition to those already applied to senior military officers. Among other actions, they freeze any assets they may have in US jurisdictions and prohibit Americans from doing business with them. London and Ottawa announced similar measures.

The violence intensifies when there are no signs of a return to civilian rule soon. Military authorities recently reported that they would hold new elections once the situation is “peaceful and stable,” but the Army has previously gone back on its promises. It had initially pledged to hold a vote in 2022, but a board spokesman said last month that they would now be scheduled for August 2023.

