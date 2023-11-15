Acts carried out on Avenida Paulista and Copacabana called for the impeachment of the PT member

Protesters against the president’s government Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) carried out acts this Wednesday (15.Nov.2023) in at least 8 capitals of the country and in the Federal District calling for the impeachment of the PT member. The date was chosen due to the Proclamation of the Republic holiday.

Videos of the acts circulated on social media this afternoon. The hashtag “#ForaLula” remained in the trending topics as one of the most shared topics on X (formerly Twitter).

The protesters mostly wore t-shirts from the Brazilian football team. In São Paulo, some of the participants in the events also carried Israeli flags and wore blue and white clothes.

Watch (8min4s):

Here is the list of capitals in which the acts were carried out, in addition to the Federal District:

Belo Horizonte (MG);

Florianópolis (SC);

Goiânia (GO);

Porto Alegre (RS);

Recife PE);

Rio de Janeiro – RJ);

Salvador BA); It is

Sao Paulo-SP).

Although the hashtag #ForaLula was trending on X, the tag #Flopou was also registered in trending topics. Social network users mocked the protesters due to the low number of people present at the events.