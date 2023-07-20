Hundreds of angry protesters stormed the Swedish embassy in the Iraqi capital Baghdad on Thursday morning after Swedish police allegedly approved a planned Quran burning in Stockholm. Report that international media. No embassy personnel were injured in the storm, according to the Swedish Foreign Ministry. The demonstrators did start a small fire.

Unverified videos showed smoke rising from a building in the embassy complex and demonstrators standing on the roof. The protest was organized by supporters of Moqtada al-Sadr, a powerful spiritual leader of Shiite Muslims in Iraq. Swedish police had given two people a permit to burn the Quran and an Iraqi flag outside the Iraqi embassy in Stockholm on Thursday.

Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billström calls the storming “completely unacceptable” Twitter. The Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs says it is investigating the demonstration and holding perpetrators accountable.

Late last month, al-Sadr called for demonstrations in Sweden and for the expulsion of the Swedish ambassador in response to a Quran burning by an Iraqi refugee outside a mosque in Stockholm. Then demonstrators entered the grounds of the Swedish embassy, ​​but they did not enter the buildings. The man who burned the Quran in Sweden last month is the same as the one who got a permit for the burning on Thursday.