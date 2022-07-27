Shafaq: Protesters break into the Iraqi parliament building in Baghdad

A crowd of protesters broke into the building of the Iraqi parliament, located in the so-called Green Zone of Baghdad. The agency reported Shafaq from the scene.

The green zone is a specially protected sector of the Iraqi capital, where government buildings, an international airport and a military airfield are located. By attacking the parliament, the demonstrators protested against the nomination of the candidacy of Muhammad al-Sudani for the post of prime minister of the country.