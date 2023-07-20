Reuters: Hundreds of protesters storm and set fire to Swedish embassy in Baghdad

Hundreds of protesters in Baghdad stormed the Swedish embassy and set it on fire. This is reported Reuters citing sources familiar with the situation.

According to the interlocutor of the agency, none of the employees of the embassy was injured.

Earlier, the Swedish police allowed the Koran and the flag of Iraq to be burned in Stockholm. The action is scheduled for Thursday, July 20, near the Iraqi embassy.

On June 28, the Swedish police allowed a protest action with the burning of the Koran at the main mosque in Stockholm on the first day of the Muslim holiday Eid al-Adha. A Koran was torn up and burned near the building, a refugee from Iraq tore out the pages from the book in protest, wiped his shoes with them, and then put bacon in it and set it on fire. The European Union condemned the incident. At the same time, the EU stressed that they defend freedom of expression.