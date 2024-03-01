Home page politics

From: Tobias Utz

Alexei Navalny is dead and has now been buried in Moscow. The funeral became a demonstration. You can see impressions in the video.

Moscow – “No to war”: demonstrators and relatives took part in the funeral of the most famous man on Friday (March 1st). Putin– and Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny sent a clear signal. There had previously been fears that the funeral service in Moscow could turn into a large-scale police raid.

Navalny funeral in Moscow: 45 police arrests

The news agency AFP reports that at least 45 people were arrested in connection with the memorial service. You can see impressions of the Navalny funeral service in the video.

Men carry the coffin and a portrait of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny from the church honoring the Mother of God icon “Ease My Sorrow” in the southeastern Marjino district. © Uncredited/picture alliance/dpa/AP

