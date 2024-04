Pro-Palestine protest in front of the Israeli consulate in Atlanta, Georgia | Photo: EFE/EPA/ERIK S. LESSER

A group of protesters gathered at a rally in Michigan (USA) last week to protest Israel's offensive in Gaza, chanting “death to Israel” and “death to America”.

The meeting took place in the city of Dearborn, a suburb of Detroit that has the largest Arab population in the country. The demonstration featured rounds of chants led by local activists and Muslim religious leaders, according to the newspaper National Review.

One of those involved in the creation of the protest started a chorus calling for the “death of America”, after talking about the former Iranian Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini and the beginning of al-Quds Day, a celebration of the last Friday of Ramadan in which some profess their support for a “free Palestine” and “opposition” to the existence of Israel.

“We have been asked why our religious leaders are so anti-America on International al-Quds Day and not focusing criticism on Israel. The answer is that Gaza has shown the whole world why these protests are so anti-America, why it is the US government that provides the funds for all these atrocities,” said local activist Tarek Bazzi, before protesters responded with chants. . Afterwards, the leadership of the demonstration stated that the State of Israel “does not deserve to exist”.

Michigan's Arab residents have drawn national attention in recent months during the Democratic primary elections. At the time, many voters declared their opposition to Israel in their vote, after opting for “disengagement” with Biden, in protest of the American president's support for Tel Aviv.

The state of Michigan has one of the largest Arab-American populations in the country, with approximately 300,000 voters