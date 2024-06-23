The event was carried out on Av. São Paulo; call for the project to be shelved and the president of the Chamber to leave office

Protesters against the “anti-abortion” PL (bill) (1,904 of 2024) burned this Sunday (June 23, 2024) a doll of the president of Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), on Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo. They ask for the PL to be archived and the deputy to leave office.

The president of the House began to be criticized because of the approval, in a quick vote, of the urgent request for the text that equates abortion after 22 weeks with the crime of homicide. After the negative repercussion regarding the project, Lira stated that the PL will only be analyzed in the 2nd half of 2024.

The demonstration began at 3pm in the Masp (São Paulo Assis Chateaubriand Art Museum). The profile of the Psol feminist bench in the city of São Paulo shared a video of Lira’s doll catching fire.

PL “ANTIABORT”

The Chamber of Deputies approvedin a quick vote, on June 12, an urgent request for the PL 1,904 of 2024. Without being announced, voting took place in 23 seconds.

Currently, abortion can be performed in cases of abortion provided for by law, characterized by the 3 situations:

case of risk to the mother’s life;

rape cases;

pregnancy of an anencephalic fetus.

However, in all 3 cases there is no gestational age limit for terminating the pregnancy.

With the urgency approved, the proposal can be voted directly by the plenary, without needing to be discussed in the thematic committees of the Lower House.

The report of the text he must be under the responsibility of a deputy of the Centrãogroup of parties without clear ideological coloration.

SEXUAL ABUSE IN BRAZIL

The bill being processed in the Chamber of Deputies establishes that women are penalized with a sentence of up to 20 years in prisonwhile, In cases of rape, the penalty is up to 10 years in prison in current legislation.

According to data released by the Brazilian Yearbook of Public Security 2023, in 2022, Brazil had the highest number of records of rape and rape of vulnerable people in history, with 74,930 victims. Here’s the complete (PDF – 10 MB).

There were 56,820 cases of rape of vulnerable people, which means that 75.8% of victims were incapable of consenting, either due to their age (under 14 years old) or for other reasons (for example, disability and illness).

In Brazil, 6 in 10 victims are vulnerable aged zero to 13. In most cases, the abusers are family members or acquaintances of the victims, a factor that makes reporting difficult, according to the study.