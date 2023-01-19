Several leaders of anti-government demonstrations in Peru said on Wednesday in Lima that there will be “no democracy or peace” in the country if President Dina Boluarte does not resign.

“There will be no democracy, there will be no peace, if Mrs. Boluarte does not listen to the Peruvian people,” said the secretary general of the General Confederation of Workers of Peru (CGTP), Gerónimo López, during a press conference held together with leaders from various regions that participate in the protests.

The leader of the largest union group in the country added that, even if Boluarte resigns from office, the demonstrations will continue if there is not also a change in the board of directors of Congress, chaired by the conservative José Williams Zapata.

Boluarte does not have a vice-president and, in the event of his resignation, the president of Congress would assume the head of state by constitutional succession.

During the press conference, held at the headquarters of the CGTP, the leaders reinforced that the strike called for this Thursday requires the resignation of the ruler, new elections for 2023, the closure of Congress and the convening of a Constituent Assembly.

“Tomorrow is a national civic-popular strike with peaceful mobilizations,” said López, before denying that there was any intention to promote “acts of vandalism”.

Some of the participants commented that “it is not possible to dialogue with this government” and considered the journey that citizens from the interior of the country made to reach Lima a “heroic deed”.

“Lima hasn’t reacted yet and that’s why the regions are here (…) to raise awareness,” said Cristian Cubas, from the Cajamarca region of northern Peru.

The protests, which began in December last year, left 41 protesters and a police officer dead, while nine others lost their lives to various causes related to the roadblocks.