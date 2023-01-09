Videos circulating on social networks indicate disagreement between the group of extremists present at the acts on Sunday (8.jan.2023). In the images, it is possible to see demonstrators dressed in green and yellow shouting “doesn’t break” against the depredation of the STF (Federal Supreme Court) building.

This Sunday’s demonstration opposed the president’s victory Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) at the polls on October 30. It resulted in the destruction of windows, overturned chairs and tables, damaged works of art and a fire set in the Green Room of the National Congress.

The group responsible for the invasions and depredations is the same one that has been demonstrating in barracks since the end of the 2022 election. They received reinforcements from at least 80 buses that arrived in Brasília on Saturday (7.jan).

In another video, a woman says that supporters of the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) who attended the protest were not responsible for the fire in Congress.

“This was not us”exclaimed the woman, who was not identified.

Watch (2min11s):

In a statement, Lula blamed Bolsonaro and his allies for the acts:

“Everyone knows that there are several speeches by the former President of the Republic encouraging this. He spurred invasion of the Supreme Court, spurred invasion. The only reason he didn’t encourage an invasion of the Palace was because he was inside. But he encouraged encroachment on the Three Powers whenever he could. This is also his responsibility. It is the responsibility of the parties that support him and all of this will be investigated very vigorously and very quickly “he declared.

INVASION SUMMARY

Around 3 pm this Sunday (8.jan.2023), right-wing extremists invaded the National Congress after breaking protection barriers placed by the security forces of the Federal District and the National Force. There, they invaded the Green Hall of the Chamber of Deputies, an area that gives access to the plenary of the House.

Then, invaders went to the Planalto Palace and destroyed several rooms in the seat of the Executive Branch. Finally, the radicals invaded the STF (Federal Supreme Court). They broke windows on the façade and reached the plenary.

They are mostly people wearing t-shirts from the Brazilian soccer team, clothes in the colors of the Brazilian flag and, sometimes, with the flag itself on the back. They claim to be patriots and advocate military intervention (in practice, a coup d’état) to overthrow the president’s government. Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT).

BEFORE THE INVASION

The organization of the movement was captured by the federal government, which determined the use of the National Force in the region. In the morning, there were 3 buses of security agents on the Esplanade. It was not enough to contain the invasion of radicals in the seat of the Legislative.

During the weekend, dozens of buses, hundreds of cars and hundreds of people arrived in the federal capital for the demonstration. Initially, the group concentrated on the headquarters of the Army Headquarters, 7.9 km from the Square of the Three Powers.

Afterwards, the radicals walked down the Monumental Axis to the Esplanada dos Ministérios, escorted by the Military Police of the Federal District.

Access from the avenues was blocked for vehicles. But there was no impediment for those walking past.

During the day, police officers searched pedestrians who wanted to go to the Esplanade. Each pedestrian access point had a pair of military police officers to search bags and backpacks. The focus was on identifying sharp objects, such as glass and knives.