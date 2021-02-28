At least six protesters against Burma’s coup military junta have died this Sunday in police charges against various concentrations in the cities of Rangoon and Dawei, as reported by those attending the protest to the newspaper ‘The Irrawaddy.

The deceased in Rangoon are two young men and a teacher, while no further information is available about those killed in the Dawei protest in the south of the country. To these must be added at least six injured, two in critical condition, registered in another protest in the city of Mandalay, according to sources from the newspaper ‘Frontier Myanmar’. According to the same sources, the security forces used live ammunition to disperse the crowd. They also indicate that there are several injured in protests in Lashio and Taunggyi, in the north.

If these fatalities are confirmed, they would be added to the eight reported to date by the Association for Assistance to Political Prisoners (AAPP), in balances difficult to contrast due to the lack of means in the areas of the protests and the blackout. news story reigning in Burma after the coup earlier this month.

The United Nations spokesman, Stéphane Dujarric, was “deeply” concerned on Thursday about the “increasing” number of people who are detained in Burma after the recent protests against the coup, which now number more than 900. Dujarric has reported that the UN team in the country has encrypted at least 150 citizens arrested in the protests in the capital, Naipidó, on February 22. “And that’s only in Naipidó,” Dujarric remarked.