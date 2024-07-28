Family and friends of Itzel Zurisaday Sanchezthey made a peaceful protest before President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and the virtual president-elect Claudia Sheinbaumwho were on tour in Morelosto demand their intervention and to be able to locate the missing young woman since last July 11th.

Carrying signs with messages like “They took her alive, we want her alive,” the protest was held in silence while López Obrador and the next president evaluated the Benito Juárez Universities for Well-Being program.

At the end of the event, the Mrs. Petra Valdez She demanded that the authorities help her locate her daughter.

“I am desperate, please help me; the Prosecutor’s Office (of Morelos) is doing what is required according to protocol, but I ask by all means, that you help me locate my daughter, mainly to the President and the next President, please I ask you to support me,” she said through tears.

At the end of the event, the protesters left Benito Juárez University with the slogan: “Don’t be hell, they steal from women in front of people.”

The young woman’s family has taken various actions to demand her prompt location, including blocking the Mexico-Acapulco highway.

Missing

Itzel Zurisaday, or Zuri as she is affectionately known, is described as a young woman 1.55 meters tall, with a robust build, light brown skin, big eyes and long, curly black hair.

The Last time she was seen in Tlaltizapán, Morelos was wearing light blue denim shorts, a sleeveless green blouse, pink sandals and a black messenger bag, as well as a gold chain with a pendant and a gold fantasy bracelet.

