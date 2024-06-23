Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 06/23/2024 – 17:38

Hundreds of protesters gathered on Copacabana Beach, in the south zone of Rio de Janeiro, this Sunday morning (23) to call for the immediate shelving of Bill 1904/24, which equates abortion after 22 weeks of gestation with homicide , increasing the maximum sentence for those who carry out the procedure from ten to 20 years.

Social worker Clara Saraiva, one of the organizers of the demonstration and member of the State Front against the Criminalization of Women and for the Legalization of Abortion in the state of Rio, said that the act is part of a national movement called Children are not Mothers, which calls for the immediate shelving of the proposal as it protects rapists and prevents women from exercising their legal right to abortion after the 22nd week of pregnancy.

Related news:

“More than preventing it, it criminalizes by treating women as homicides, and can face a sentence of up to 20 years, which is extremely serious, a greater sentence than that of rape.”

Federal deputy Jandira Feghali (PCdoB) highlighted that the actions of the population on the streets are important instruments of pressure on parliamentarians. “Our presence on the streets is decisive, which gives us the main support, so that we can have victory in the National Congress. Women have proven that they can get people out on the streets. This PL 1904, in addition to being unconstitutional, is absolutely criminal and takes us to the beginning of the last century. A child is not a mother, a rapist is not a father.”

In the protest, there is criticism of the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL). Last week, Lira reported that he will create a committee to debate the bill in the second semester. The postponement of the debate occurs after criticism, from civil society and authorities, of the content of the project and because federal deputies approved an emergency regime for the proposal, which means voting directly in the plenary without going through discussions in the House committees.

Retiree Francisco Viana de Souza also participated in the march and considers that “the people were disrespected” with the approval of the emergency regime.

São Paulo

In São Paulo, the event took place in front of the São Paulo Museum of Art, on Avenida Paulista, in the central region of the capital. It is the third demonstration that has taken place there against PL 1904 since June 13th.

A battery of drums gave rhythm to the shouts of order. At the microphone, the protesters took turns explaining the reasons for the protest. Some of them wore the green scarf that became a symbol of actions in defense of the right to legal abortion.

Activist Letícia Parks, from the Bread and Roses movement, explains that there is a risk of the project being voted on in August, hence the need for constant mobilization.

“It is very important to give a message to Congress that we will not stop fighting as long as this PL remains on the agenda”, he emphasized.

The expansion of abortion rights and women’s autonomy is also, according to Letícia, part of the demonstration’s demands. “We are fighting for the right to legal, free, safe and free abortion, because it is not just about defending a restricted right, as we have today, but fighting for the right of women, of people with a uterus, to decide on one’s own body in a completely free way,” he said.