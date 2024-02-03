Protesters protest against Milei's super package in Argentina

Violence escalated after the text was approved in the Chamber; 12 were arrested and more than 60 were injured

Protesters protested in Argentina, on Friday (3.Feb.2024), against the economic super package proposed by President Javier Milei's government, called the “Bus Law”. The group gathered in front of Congress throughout the day. The confrontation with the police escalated after the Chamber of Deputies approved the text, around 7pm.

The activists set fire, threw stones and tried to vandalize a bank branch neighboring the Legislative headquarters. Police forces responded with rubber bullets, grenades and tear gas.



reproduction/X – 2.Feb.2024 Protest in Argentina had police repression

According to the Argentine newspaper Clarin, 13 protesters were arrested, 12 men and one woman. Hundreds of people were injured. Among them, at least 3 security agents and more than 30 journalists, according to the category's union.

Argentine Security Minister Patricia Bullrich said in a post on X that those involved are being identified and must face justice.

“We will file a criminal complaint and ask for the identification of all those who burned public property, threw stones, destroyed everything they passed and attacked police officers.”, he stated. “Organizations must pay for the damage caused.”

Images of the protests were shared on social media. Watch:

Repression with motorcycles, gases, hydrants, in front of Congress. The response of the government of Milei to the protest against the Ley Ómnibus. pic.twitter.com/cqlBa6ViU8 — Marco Teruggi (@Marco_Teruggi) February 1, 2024

Urgent Argentina: on the third day of voting, omnibus law is approved under strong repression against people protesting peacefully.

Now the police are once again attacking protesters, with more than 60 people injured and at least a dozen arrested.

Per @BrunoFalci26 from Buenos Aires. pic.twitter.com/Q112RSzIYa — O Cafezinho ☕️🗞 (@ocafezinho) February 2, 2024

Argentina: now a violent repression against people who were protesting peacefully provokes a defensive reaction among citizens who do not surrender. Despite dozens of prisoners and injuries.

Omnibus Law is approved. However, each point will still be voted on.

Protesters set up barricades in… pic.twitter.com/xPfbC2icWt — O Cafezinho ☕️🗞 (@ocafezinho) February 3, 2024

🚨 LATEST NEWS: Argentine Police arrest anti-Milei piqueteros, using rubber bullets and tear gas. 🇦🇷 Do you support this police action? pic.twitter.com/ivHzfY4971 — Francisca (@FranciscaBadar1) February 2, 2024

Argentina: Every time you see more about the past, you have to shout the name to avoid being disappeared like in the 80's pic.twitter.com/Kb3JAeOgSc —JC (@JOTACE7777) February 2, 2024

