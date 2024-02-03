Monday, February 5, 2024
Protesters protest against Milei's super package in Argentina

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 3, 2024
Violence escalated after the text was approved in the Chamber; 12 were arrested and more than 60 were injured

Protesters protested in Argentina, on Friday (3.Feb.2024), against the economic super package proposed by President Javier Milei's government, called the “Bus Law”. The group gathered in front of Congress throughout the day. The confrontation with the police escalated after the Chamber of Deputies approved the text, around 7pm.

The activists set fire, threw stones and tried to vandalize a bank branch neighboring the Legislative headquarters. Police forces responded with rubber bullets, grenades and tear gas.

Protest in Argentina had police repression

According to the Argentine newspaper Clarin, 13 protesters were arrested, 12 men and one woman. Hundreds of people were injured. Among them, at least 3 security agents and more than 30 journalists, according to the category's union.

Argentine Security Minister Patricia Bullrich said in a post on X that those involved are being identified and must face justice.

We will file a criminal complaint and ask for the identification of all those who burned public property, threw stones, destroyed everything they passed and attacked police officers.”, he stated. “Organizations must pay for the damage caused.

Images of the protests were shared on social media. Watch:

