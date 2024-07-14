Protest in SP is held this Sunday (14.Jul) with gathering in front of Masp; participants ask for Lula’s return to prison

Protesters gather this Sunday (14.Jul.2024) in São Paulo, in front of the Masp (São Paulo Art Museum), and in Belo Horizonte for acts against the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) and the STF (Federal Court of Justice).

Videos shared on social media show participants calling for Lula to return to prison, in a joint cry that says “Lula the thief, your place is in prison”.

The protesters also call for the departure of Minister Alexandre de Moraes, known as “Xandao”of the STF.

The demonstrations are also taking place in the capital of Minas Gerais, Belo Horizonte. Recordings of the demonstration show people holding green and yellow signs with the words “Out Lula” and others wrapped in Brazilian flags.

Protesters also appear holding signs saying “Rodrigo Pacheco [presidente do Senado] coward”.

Watch (1min14s):

The act is organized by Guilherme Sampaio and Marco Antônio Costa, from the Freedom Movement and was announced on Friday (12.Jul) by the deputy Carla Zambelli (PL-SP).

This Sunday (14th July), the deputy published a video speaking at the demonstration on Avenida Paulista while holding a “pixuleco” – a doll of Lula dressed as a prisoner.

“Thief, scoundrel, bum. He cut off a finger so he could retire and not have to work anymore. Politically illiterate, diplomatic dwarf. There is a request for his impeachment.” [Lula] signed by 144 deputies”. She added that she would always be the former president’s loyal squire. Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

At one point in his speech, the protesters began to chant “Out, Pacheco”to which Zambelli responded by saying that the senator is a “traitor of Minas Gerais”.