Acts ask that the proposal that equates carrying out the procedure above 22 weeks of gestation with homicide not be voted on in the Chamber

Hundreds of protesters gathered on Copacabana Beach, in the south of Rio, this Sunday morning (June 23, 2024) to call for the immediate archiving of the PL (bill) 1,904 of 2024which equates abortion after 22 weeks of gestation to murder, increasing the maximum sentence for those who undergo the procedure from 10 to 20 years.

Social worker Clara Saraiva, one of the organizers of the demonstration and member of the State Front against the Criminalization of Women and for the Legalization of Abortion in the State of Rio, said that the act is part of a national movement called “Child is not a Mother”, which calls for the immediate shelving of the proposal as it protects rapists and prevents women from exercising their legal right to abortion after the 22nd week of pregnancy.

“More than preventing, it criminalizes by treating women as homicides, with the possibility of a sentence of up to 20 years – which is extremely serious, [é uma] penalty greater than that of rape.”said Saraiva.

The federal deputy Jandira Feghali (PC do B-RJ) said that the actions of the population in the streets are important instruments of pressure on congressmen.

“Our presence on the streets is decisive, which gives us the main support, so that we can have victory in Congress. Women have proven that they can get people out on the streets. This PL 1,904, in addition to being unconstitutional, is absolutely criminal and takes us to the beginning of the last century. A child is not a mother, a rapist is not a father.”declared Feghali.

During the protest, there was criticism of the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL). Last week, Lira informed that she will create a commission to debate the bill in the 2nd semester.

The postponement of the debate comes after criticism from civil society and authorities regarding the content of the project and the fact that federal deputies approved the urgency regime for the proposal.

ACT IN SP

In São Paulo, the event took place in front of the São Paulo Museum of Art, on Avenida Paulista, in the central region of the capital. It is the 3rd demonstration that has been held there against PL 1,904 since June 13th.

A battery of drums gave rhythm to the shouts of order. At the microphone, the protesters took turns explaining the reasons for the protest. Some of them wore the green scarf that became a symbol of actions in defense of the right to legal abortion.

Activist Letícia Parks, from the Pão e Rosas movement, declared that there is a risk of the project being voted on in August, and, therefore, there is a need for constant mobilization.

“It is very important to send a message to Congress that we will not stop fighting as long as this PL remains on the agenda”said Parks.

With information from Brazil Agency.