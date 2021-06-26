On the same day that Jair Bolsonaro met with supporters on a motorcycle tour in Chapecó, Santa Catarina, protesters protested in at least 3 cities in the state against the president. This Saturday morning (June 26, 2021), acts were registered in Florianópolis, Jaraguá do Sul and Itajaí.

On June 19, groups opposing the chief executive protested in several cities across the country. In Santa Catarina, however, the organizers decided to postpone the event by a week because of the rain.

With the postponement, students, social movements, members of entities and opposition parties circulated through the streets of the capital of Santa Catarina and other cities in the state this Saturday.

MOTOCIATA IN CHAPECÓ

The president participated in an agglomeration with supporters in an event known as “motorcycle” this Saturday morning in Chapecó (SC). Bolsonaro, like most of those present, did not wear a mask.

This is the 4th event of its kind that Bolsonaro has promoted in recent months. The 1st was in Brasília, on May 9, when the president left the Alvorada Palace on his motorcycle at around 9 am and toured the streets of the federal capital accompanied by hundreds of supporters.

The 2nd was in Rio de Janeiro on May 23rd. The president found supporters in Barra da Tijuca. And the 3rd was in São Paulo, on June 12, when the tour brought together 6,661 motorcycles, according to the system that records the passage of vehicles at toll booths, monitored by Artesp (Transport Agency of the State of São Paulo).

ACT IN SÃO PAULO

It’s scheduled for 4 pm this Saturday an act against the president in São Paulo, with a concentration on Masp.

See images from the last act, on June 19:

continue reading