This Sunday (June 4, 2023) protesters staged acts in Curitiba and São Paulo in defense of the impeached deputy Deltan Dallagnol (Podemos-PR), with posters against the appointment of lawyer Cristiano Zanin to the STF (Federal Supreme Court) and alleged “abuse” by the Supreme. Former prosecutor of Operation Lava Jato, Dallagnol was unanimously impeached by the TSE (Superior Electoral Court). The Court considered that he anticipated his resignation from the position of public prosecutor in Paraná to avoid an administrative punishment by the CNMP (Conselho Nacional do Ministério Público), which could make him ineligible. This is not the 1st time that acts have been carried out in defense of the former prosecutor. Dallagnol even spoke at a demonstration in Curitiba the weekend following his impeachment.