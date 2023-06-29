Several dozen demonstrators stormed the Swedish embassy in the Iraqi capital Baghdad on Thursday, AFP news agency reports. They are said to be supporters of Muqtada al-Sadr, an influential spiritual leader of the Shia Muslims in Iraq. The demonstrators were protesting the burning of a Quran by an Iraqi refugee in Stockholm, an action authorized by Swedish police.

Read also: After Turkish anger about Koran burning, Sweden can forget about joining NATO for the time being



Al-Sadr had previously called for a protest in front of the embassy building. Protesters handed out pamphlets reading “Our constitution is the Quran, our leader is Al-Sadr.” They also burned rainbow flags, an LGBTI symbol, because, according to AFP, Al-Sadr allegedly said that is the best way to provoke people who support Quran burnings. According to the news agency, the demonstrators remained inside for about fifteen minutes after entering the embassy. Then the police arrived, after which they quietly left.

‘Arrogant Westerners’

Several leaders of Islamic countries condemned the Koran burning, which took place in front of the largest mosque in Stockholm on Wednesday, on the first day of the Feast of Sacrifice. This includes Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who has long been opposed to Sweden’s desired accession to NATO. Erdogan said in a speech that he will teach “arrogant Westerners” that “offending Muslims is not a matter of freedom of expression.”

According to Reuters news agency, the Swedish ambassador in the United Arab Emirates was summoned, while Morocco even recalled its ambassador in Sweden.

Ulf Kristersson, the Swedish Prime Minister, said at a press conference that he is not about whether or not to allow protests like this. According to him, decisions about individual actions lie with the police, not with politicians. He added: “It is legal, but not appropriate.”

In January of this year, a Koran burning also took place in Sweden, by an extreme right-wing politician. Demonstrators gathered in front of the embassy in Baghdad. Then Erdogan responded that Sweden should not expect support from Turkey for joining NATO.