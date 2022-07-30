Supporters of Shiite cleric Al Sadr stormed the chamber again in protest against prime ministerial candidate Mohamed Shia al Sudani, who has strong ties to Iran. The civilians announced that they will hold a sit-in at the facilities as part of the complaint. At least 125 citizens and 25 security members were injured in the fierce clashes in the morning and the UN sounds the alarm for the growth of violence.

This Saturday the tension in Iraq continued to rise after hundreds of fans of the Shiite cleric Muqtada al Sadr headed back to Parliament, completing the second assault in a week.

It is a new episode of the sector’s massive protests against the announcement of the ‘Coordination Frameworks’ bloc, where they nominated Mohamed Shia al-Sudani as prime minister, who is frowned upon for his loyalty to Iran.

In this context, a large number of Al Sadr’s followers invaded the hemicycle and hundreds of others invaded the outer courtyard. “The protesters have entered the Green Zone and are inside,” reported the local state agency INA.

Minutes later, they announced a sit-in inside the compound. “The people have decided to start a sit-in inside Parliament,” said one of the leaders, Al Said Ibrahim al Yabri, on Facebook.

The mobilization towards the Legislation began in the early hours of the morning in the central square of Baghdad and later surrounded the ‘Green Zone’, a complex of government buildings and foreign headquarters. Then began the advance on the concrete blocks and the clashes with the security forces.

The violence proliferated in the political heart of the Iraqi capital with the presence of water cannons and tear gas, leaving a balance of at least 125 civilians injured and another 25 police, according to figures provided by the Ministry of Health.

Clashes between demonstrators and security forces left more than a hundred injured. © Thaier Al-Sudani / Reuters

The current Prime Minister of Iraq, Mustafa al Kazemi, asked the protesters not to be aggressive in the compound and the Armed Forces to advocate for the physical integrity of citizens and government buildings.

While one of Al Sadr’s spokesmen pointed out that “any attack against peaceful protesters” will be the responsibility of “the political blocs”, whom he accused of being corrupt.

The United Nations delegation in Iraq warned that the escalation of aggressions in the vicinity of Parliament is “deeply worrying” and called for awareness to prevent the context from worsening.

“The ongoing escalation is deeply concerning. The voices of reason and wisdom are essential to prevent further violence. We encourage all actors to de-escalate in the interest of all Iraqis,” the mission said.

For his part, Mohamed al Halbusi -president of the legislature and an ally of Al Sadr- urged the demonstrators to “keep the peace” and the security to “not attack” or shoot inside the Chamber.

The Coordination Framework once again repudiated the attitude of the followers of his political opponent and called on “the multitudes of the people who believe in the law and the Constitution” to “peacefully confront” the cleric’s followers.

Barely 72 hours have passed since the previous irruption to Parliament and it accentuated the differences with the Coordination Framework. The problems originated in June, when Sadrismo (winner of the previous year’s elections and won 73 seats) withdrew in the election of a president and prime minister.

However, the outbreak occurred after this week the front that remained with the parliamentary majority announced Al Sudani as a candidate for prime minister.

