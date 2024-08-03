In Kovel in western Ukraine, protesters demanded the release of mobilized soldiers

A rally is being held in the city of Kovel in the Volyn region of western Ukraine demanding the release of local men detained by military registration and enlistment office employees, the Ukrainian publication Strana.ua reports. Telegram-channel.

The published videos show that police officers arrived at the scene, the military registration and enlistment office building was cordoned off, but no clashes were observed. Protesters continue to arrive at the military registration and enlistment office building.

Earlier, Ukrainian Education Minister Oksen Lisovyi said that about 200,000 men in the country are entering universities to get a deferment from mobilization. According to him, this is evidenced by the growing number of Ukrainians over 25 who decided to get an education after the start of hostilities.

According to The New York Times, Ukraine has been calling up 30,000 troops monthly since May, following the adoption of a law on increased mobilization.