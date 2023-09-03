Thousands of protesters gathered at a French military base in Niger’s capital, Niamey, this Saturday, September 2, demanding the withdrawal of French troops, around 1,500 soldiers, from the country after the widely supported military coup. popular and which France refuses to recognize.

Thousands of people rallied in the Nigerien capital, Niamey, demanding that France withdraw its ambassador and troops from the West African country, in line with the military junta that seized control of the country, which accuses France of “interference”.

The protesters gathered near a military base that houses French soldiers, heeding the call made by various civic organizations hostile to the French military presence. They held banners proclaiming: “French Army, leave our country!”

“We are ready to sacrifice ourselves today, because we are proud,” Yacouba Issoufou, one of the protesters, told the Reuters news agency. “They looted our resources and we found out. So they have to go,” he added. No violent incidents were reported during the mass protests.

Supporters of Niger’s National Council for the Safeguarding of the Fatherland (CNSP) protest in front of the Niger-France air base in Niamey on September 2, 2023 to demand the departure of the French army from Niger. © AFP

France maintains cordial relations with the ousted president, Mohamed Bazoum, and has around 1,500 soldiers in Niger.

Support for President Bazoum after the military coup

On August 28, Emmanuel Macron, President of France, in a speech before diplomats, expressed his support for the ousted President of Niger, Mohamed Bazoum, whom he described as courageous for not resigning from his position in the midst of the political crisis that the country is going through. country.

“I speak every day with President Bazoum. We support it. We do not recognize the coup plotters, that is why we do not follow their instructions because they do not have the legitimacy to do so,” Macron said in a political act.

These statements by the French president generated a response from the military rulers in Niger. Colonel Amadou Abdramane, a representative of the Niger military junta, issued a statement saying that Macron’s words in support of Bazoum “constitute an even more flagrant interference in the internal affairs of Niger.”

In addition to endorsing Bazoum, Macron stressed that France’s future decisions regarding Niger will be based on exchanges with the legitimately elected president. This suggests that the French government will not recognize the current military rulers of the African country.

France confirms the presence of its ambassador

President Emmanuel Macron confirmed on Monday, August 28, that the French ambassador to Niger, Sylvain Itte, will remain in his post despite the pressure exerted by the military junta that seized power in a coup d’état on July 26. .

The junta had ordered Sylvain Itte to leave the country within 48 hours, arguing that France’s actions were against Niger’s interests. However, Macron rejected these demands and reaffirmed his support for President Bazoum, who has not resigned and continues to be recognized as the country’s legitimate leader by the international community.

French President Emmanuel Macron (R) greets Niger’s President Mohammed Bazoum before a meeting on the Sahel with regional leaders at the Elysee Palace in Paris on February 16, 2022. © AFP – Ludovic Marin

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has been working on a diplomatic solution in Niger, but has also threatened to intervene militarily if diplomatic efforts are unsuccessful. ECOWAS imposed sanctions that have affected the delivery of humanitarian aid to Niger, one of the poorest countries in the world.

On the other hand, the European Union agreed to begin drafting sanctions against those responsible for the coup in Niger. For his part, the president of Nigeria, Bola Tinubu, who temporarily presides over ECOWAS, expressed his concern about the situation and warned of possible “imitators” of coups in other countries in the region.

France, which has had a significant presence in Niger, has called for President Bazoum’s reinstatement and has expressed support for ECOWAS efforts to reverse the coup.

With Reuters and EFE