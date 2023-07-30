Protesters in favor of the military coup in the country vandalized the diplomatic headquarters with demonstrations of support for the Russians

Thousands of demonstrators protested at the French embassy in Niamey, capital of Niger, West Africa, this Sunday (30.Jul.2023) in support of the military coup carried out on 26 July. The country is a former French colony. According to information from the international news agency AFPpeople who participated in the acts shouted “Long live Putin“, “Long live Russia” It is “down with france“.

Protesters also vandalized and tried to storm France’s diplomatic headquarters in the country. The sign on the embassy’s facade was torn off and trampled on. The protesters also threw stones and used logs of wood to destroy the gates and walls of the site. Many of them carried Russian flags and signs in support of the European country.

Russia has increased its influence on the African continent in recent years. On Friday (July 29), the country’s president, Vladimir Putin, announced the signing of military cooperation agreements with more than 40 countries in Africa. The announcement was made on the last day of the Russia-Africa Summit in St. Petersburg.

According to the French newspaper Le Monde, the acts began towards the National Assembly of Niger and then the members of the movement went to the French embassy in the capital. The country’s National Guard dispersed the protesters with tear gas canisters.

See the demonstration below:

#Niger Je n’ai Nunca autant regardé la chaîne Nationale. Des manifestants affluent sur la Place de la Concertation à Niamey pour expresser leur soutien au putsch. La la TV nationale retransmet en direct la marche. #sahel pic.twitter.com/2b0qGXIBMo — Georges Attino (@AttinoG) July 30, 2023

Protesters attacking the French embassy in Niger’s capital. pic.twitter.com/dMEt1PyGaK — Tuca (Arthur) (@tucabr54) July 30, 2023

Proud people in Niger are showing the World how much they hate France by looting French Embassy.

It is a coup supported by the people against Us/France appointed puppet.

It is not only Niger but all Africa that is kicking out Western interference.

No means sovereignty no… pic.twitter.com/avSStlUqgx — Angelo Giuliano 🇮🇹 🇨🇭/ living in 🇨🇳 (@angelo4justice3) July 30, 2023

In the capital of Niger, Niamey, a crowd of protesters rejoice after the expulsion of French structures People happily wave Russian flags pic.twitter.com/d6r5up5z8Z —SpriterTeam (@SpriterTeam) July 30, 2023

French embassy in the Niger capital surrounded by supporters of the coup People chant “Long live Russia”, “Long live Putin”, “Down with France”, “Down with Macron” pic.twitter.com/Jn3eQc3Wmq — COMBAT |🇵🇷 (@upholdreality) July 30, 2023

In a statement, French President Emmanuel Macron said that “will not tolerate any attack against France and its interests” and that the country will respond “immediately and intractably”.

O Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs also condemned the attacks on the French embassy and stated that the security of the place is the responsibility of the government of Niger. The communiqué was endorsed by the minister of the portfolio, Catherine Colonna.

“Nigerian forces have an obligation to ensure the security of our diplomatic and consular properties in accordance with the Vienna Conventions. We urge them to fulfill this obligation imposed on them by international law.”he said.

UNDERSTAND THE SCAM

On Friday night (July 28), Niger Army officials announced the removal of President Mohamed Bazoum. The announcement was made live on state TV. According to the military, armed troops invaded the government headquarters in Niamey and surprised Bazoum. The group said it had dissolved the constitution, suspended institutions and closed the country’s borders.

On the same date, General Abdourahmane Tiani was appointed by the military as the country’s new head of state. Tiani said that the military coup took place to “preserve the homeland” of Bazoum’s economic and social mismanagement.

Wagner group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin praised the ousting of Niger’s president and offered help to the military government. “What happened in Niger is nothing more than the struggle of the people with their colonizers, who are trying to impose their rules of life and their conditions and keep them in the state in which Africa was hundreds of years ago”he stated.