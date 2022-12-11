Among the protesters in Mongolia, there are different demands on the authorities of the country. It was announced on December 11 TASS.

According to the agency’s correspondent, some of those gathered at the entrance to the government building repeat slogans demanding the names of high-ranking corrupt officials and coal thieves.

At the same time, some protesters announced the need to dissolve the parliament and carry out electoral reform. Some of the young protesters called for the resignation of the government of Mongolia.

Rallies have been held in Ulaanbaatar since December 3 amid the coal scandal. Local media reported that the amount of coal exported from Mongolia to China is different from what China received. In particular, the amount of $ 12.9 billion was indicated – this is how much the stolen coal, which was supposed to be exported from the country, is estimated at.

The protesters demanded that the names of those involved in the theft be announced and brought to justice. At the same time, according to media reports, in China, those involved in the theft of coal were executed.

After the demonstrators managed to break into the government building, the governor of the capital issued a decree on the violent dispersal of demonstrations. Also, the authorities of Mongolia have created a working group for dialogue with disgruntled citizens.

On December 6, it became known that 13 police officers were injured during protests in Ulaanbaatar. Cases of vandalism have also been reported.

Later, on December 8, Battulgyn Gankhuyag, the former head of the state coal mining and export company, as well as his relatives and a number of businessmen, were detained for two days after searches were carried out in their homes.