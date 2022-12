At the demonstration, empty baby carriages with pro-life messages were placed on the steps of the Castille, office of Prime Minister Robert Abela 🇧🇷 Photo: Disclosure/Life Network

Thousands of demonstrators participated this Sunday (4) in a demonstration in Valletta, capital of Malta, to pressure the local Parliament not to approve a constitutional amendment that would allow abortion in the country in cases of risk of death or serious damage to health. from the mother.

According to information on the website of the Times of Malta newspaper, the organizers of the demonstration estimated the presence of around 20,000 participants. Empty baby carriages with pro-life messages were placed on the steps of Castille, Prime Minister Robert Abela’s office.

Malta is the only country in the European Union that completely bans abortion. Any citizen who seeks or helps to perform an abortion is subject to a sentence of 18 months to three years in prison.

The Maltese government maintains that the aim is to protect doctors and mothers in extreme cases, but pro-life groups heard by the Times of Malta argued that the text of the amendment is vague and could open a loophole for abortions in cases such as diagnoses of mental health problems in the fetus.

“On the eve of Christmas, this proposal for an amendment to kill babies emerged, without any kind of discussion”, said the leader of the organization Life Network Foundation and organizer of the demonstration, Miriam Sciberras, in her speech.