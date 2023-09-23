Wearing blue clothes, protesters claimed that Brexit “was a big mistake”; country left the bloc in 2020

Protesters protested this Saturday (September 23, 2023) against the United Kingdom’s departure from the EU (European Union). Participants in the 2nd edition of the NRM (National Reentry March) gathered in Hyde Park and walked through the streets of London, the capital of England, to Westminster Square, the square in front of the British Parliament, where they held a rally . For the group, Brexit was “a big mistake”.

According to estimates by the organizers, the event brought together around 3,000 people. The group wore blue clothes, the representative color of the European bloc, EU flags and several posters calling for the country’s return to the bloc. People from other European countries were also at the event.

The United Kingdom left the bloc on January 31, 2020, after a referendum held in 2016 showed that 52% of English people wanted to leave the European Union. Despite the referendum, the transition process was turbulent, with 3 agreements denied and 2 prime ministers leaving. O Power360 explained the process in this report.

NRM leader and founder Peter Corr stated that the decision to organize the march was because “it seemed like everyone had given up” of the cause. He also said that the UK’s exit was “a big mistake”especially for the working class and poorer people. “We paid for this and we need to do something about it”declared the truck driver.

One of the speakers at the rally in Parliament Square, Ceira Sergeant, stated that he was 14 years old in 2016 when the referendum on the country’s membership in the bloc was deliberated. Therefore, most of your colleagues “They never had the opportunity to make their voices heard.”

The co-president of the Green Group, a European political group, in the assembly and member of the European Parliament for Germany, Terry Reintkedeclared that Europeans saw the events, such as the National Return March, with “very friendly”.

She also stated that “the UK has managed to build one of the largest pro-European movements in all of Europe”. According to her, it is possible “feeling that there are many millions of people in the UK who want to rejoin the EU”. Finally, Reintke said that the “door would be open” if the United Kingdom wanted to return to the EU.