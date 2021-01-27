In Tripoli, in northern Lebanon, protesters against the extension of quarantine due to the coronavirus pandemic threw Molotov cocktails at the city hall. The video is posted in Telegram-channel RIA Novosti.

The footage shows how the demonstrators set fire to the building, throwing a Molotov cocktail at it. It is noted that the police are using tear gas and water cannons to disperse the protesters. The army is also involved in stabilizing the situation.

Earlier, protesters threw live grenades at police officers. As a result, nine law enforcement officers were injured, one of them is in serious condition, reports RIA News with reference to the Lebanese Interior Ministry.

As the Lebanese Red Cross explained on its Twitter page, 82 people were injured in the clashes. “Fifteen victims were taken to hospitals, another 67 received assistance on the spot,” the statement says.

Riots and clashes continue in Tripoli for the third day. Citizens demand from the authorities to take measures to improve living conditions and to abolish the curfew.