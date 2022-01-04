In the Kazakh city of Aktobe, direct clashes began between police and those dissatisfied with the situation with gas prices for cars. It is reported by Telegram-channel KazTAG.

Footage from the scene shows protesters lining up in front of a squad of police and shouting at them. Some attack law enforcement officials, but other protesters are trying to separate local conflicts.

Earlier it became known that in the Mangistau region of Kazakhstan, the protesters staged a chase after army trucks, which transferred the military around the roads blocked by the demonstrators.

The publication says that the protesters took away part of the military equipment, but a large convoy still managed to drive to Aktau, the administrative center of the Mangistau region, where, despite concessions from the authorities, rallies continue.