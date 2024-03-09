Events were held in several cities across the country because of the war between Israel and Hamas; 16 people were arrested in Tel Aviv

Protests in several cities in Israel were held this Saturday (March 9, 2024) against the government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. In Tel Aviv, thousands of people took to the streets calling for the dismissal of the Israeli prime minister and the call for new general elections in the country.

Protesters are demanding an end to the country's war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip and the return of hostages kidnapped by the extremist group in October. Faces of Israelis captured by Hamas in the October 7 attack were displayed on posters.

In Tel Aviv's Democracy Square, protesters chanted phrases such as “we will not stop until Bibi (Netanyahu's nickname) is arrested” It is “you are the leader, you are to blame“, in reference to the bloody attacks by Hamas.

There are different opinions about the war in the country. Some believe that Israel should move further against Hamas, but it is guilty of failing to protect the country from the October attacks. Others support a ceasefire and peaceful negotiation over the handover of hostages, while Israeli and Hamas authorities remain in a stalemate.

According to the international press, clashes were reported between Israeli police and some protesters in Tel Aviv. Water cannons were used to disperse the crowd.

16 people were arrested who, according to local police, violated orders by crossing dividing fences, throwing smoke grenades towards an intersection and firing a gas grenade at both protesters and police.