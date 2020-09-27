For the 50th day in a row, popular protests continue in Belarus. On Sunday, September 27, the actions were especially massive, as people were called on to take to the streets for the “people’s inauguration” of Svetlana Tikhanovskaya.

In the morning, security officials disperse those gathered in Minsk, Gomel and other cities. A particularly violent video was captured by eyewitnesses in Grodno. A group of riot police detained two protesters and led (or rather, dragged) them into a paddy wagon. The assembled managed to beat off one of the men. While the riot police were distracted by the group of those who had run up, the detainee escaped and disappeared. The footage was published on the YouTube channel News24…

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oiFxGdZDO_g

On the streets and squares on September 27, tear gas and stun grenades were used, which eyewitnesses described as the sounds of gunfire.

Let us remind you that on September 23, Alexander Lukashenko held his “secret inauguration” in Minsk. The procedure was semi-secret, without high-ranking foreign guests.

Photo tut.by

