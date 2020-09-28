More than 20 protesters gathered outside the residence of former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in London and shouted slogans against Sharif. This information has been obtained through a media report. According to footage available with Dawn News, on Sunday evening, more than 20 youths gathered outside Sharif’s residence with masks and hoods on their faces.These protesters shouted slogans of ‘Go Nawaz Go’. Many of them also had placards in their hands, which said, ‘We are with the Pak Army’ and ‘Nawaz Sharif is a thief’. Sharif’s family sources said that the protesters abused and shouted slogans in Punjabi language. The city police was informed about the incident at 4 pm. But by the time the police arrived, the crowd had dispersed, although they had left the placards there.

Sources said that a police complaint has been lodged in the case. The protest came on Sunday after Sharif’s video address in which the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo criticized the military’s alleged interference in political matters, Dawn News reported. Prime Minister Sharif, who was removed from his post, is in Britain on bail on medical grounds since November 2019.

For this, he also took permission from the Tehreek-e-Insaf government of Pakistan. The Islamabad High Court (IHC) earlier this month rejected Sharif’s appeal in the Al-Azizia and Avefield properties case seeking exemption from personal appearance during the hearing.