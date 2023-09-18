Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 17/09/2023 – 18:20

With the call that their future and their lives depend on ending fossil fuels, tens of thousands of protesters called on United States President Joe Biden to stop approving new oil and gas projects, discontinue current ones and declare a climate emergency. with expanded executive powers.

“We hold the power of the people, the power you need to win this election,” said Emma Buretta, 17, of Brooklyn, and the youth protest group Fridays for Future. “If you want to win in 2024, if you don’t want the blood of my generation to be on your hands, get rid of fossil fuels.”

According to organizers, around 75,000 people participated in the protests. The March to End Fossil Fuels was attended by politicians such as Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and actors Susan Sarandon, Ethan Hawke, Edward Norton, Kyra Sedgewick and Kevin Bacon. But the real action on Broadway was where protesters filled the street, with messages for a better, but not too hot, future.

The march served as the opening shot for New York Climate Week, in which world leaders from business, politics and the arts come together to try to save the planet, highlighted by a special new United Nations summit on Wednesday. .

Many of the leaders of the countries causing the most carbon pollution, on the other hand, will not attend the United Nations meeting or listen to the protesters’ plea.

They will not speak at the summit organized by UN Secretary-General António Guterres, in a way that only countries promising new concrete actions are invited to speak. Source: Associated Press