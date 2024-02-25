Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 02/25/2024 – 22:07

The protesters who attended the act in support of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) this Sunday, 25th, on Avenida Paulista, responded to the former president's request and avoided banners against the Federal Supreme Court (STF) or calling for military intervention, as was common in Bolsonarist demonstrations. O Estadão He was in Paulista and identified few posters and none with both messages. Instead of banners, Brazilian and Israeli flags predominated.

When Bolsonaro got on the electric trio, an ally put up a banner with the words “without trucks, Brazil stops; Without Bolsonaro, Brazil will break.” In front of the trio, a girl held out a sign saying it was her birthday while the former president spoke. She joined the trio and Bolsonaro picked her up at the end of the speech.

At the end of the demonstration, a woman held up a poster with photos of Bolsonaro, former US President Donald Trump and Argentine President Javier Milei. “Wonderful trio”, said the caption of the photos.

Pressured by Federal Police investigations into an alleged attempted coup d'état, the former head of the federal Executive asked, in advance, that his supporters not carry banners “against anyone” and carry out a peaceful act. There was a fear among the organization of the demonstration and Bolsonaro himself that any anti-democratic posters or chants could result in legal measures, such as arrest orders.

The speakers spared the STF and avoided making direct criticisms of the Justice. The exception was pastor Silas Malafaia, the last to speak before Bolsonaro. He criticized Alexandre de Moraes and said that the minister has “blood on his hands” because of the death of one of those arrested for the January 8 coup attacks. He also called a “shame” the statement by minister Luís Roberto Barroso, who said “you lost, mané” to a Bolsonaro supporter after Bolsonaro’s defeat to Lula in the second round of the 2022 election.

Malafaia warned the public, asked the protesters not to react to the harshest part of his speech and declared that he was not afraid of being arrested for his words. “If they arrest you, you will leave there exalted. You will leave there exalted. If they arrest you, it will not be for your destruction, but for theirs”, said the pastor, referring to Bolsonaro.

Without references to the STF and article 142 of the Constitution, which in Bolsonarist interpretation allows the intervention of the Armed Forces, vendors took the opportunity to sell Brazilian and Israeli flags during the demonstration. The Israeli flag was highly sought after by supporters of the former president in light of President Lula's recent statements about the war in Gaza.

The report also recorded the sale of the Pixuleco doll, which alludes to Lula during the PT member's prison term. Banners calling for the current president's impeachment were also sold to protesters.