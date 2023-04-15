Protests and clashes with the police continue in France, which began the day before against the backdrop of the adoption of pension reform in the country. Major clashes on April 15 take place on the Republic Square in the city of Rennes.

Video footage posted on social media shows protesters throwing firecrackers at police, pushing trash cans onto the pavement, and shouting slogans.

The police, in turn, used water cannons and tear gas.

Earlier in the day, French President Emmanuel Macron signed into law a pension reform bill, including moving the statutory retirement age to 64.

French trade unions responded by calling for an “exclusive and popular” demonstration against the pension reform on 1 May. It is noted that such an action of representatives of all professions will be historic for France. Trade unions also called on Macron not to sign the pension reform law.

In France, because of this reform, strikes do not stop. The demonstrators burn flares and shout slogans through a megaphone, urging citizens to continue the protest. According to the French Interior Ministry, about 4,000 people took part in protests in the capital on April 14.