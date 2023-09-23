Clashes broke out between demonstrators and French security forces during a protest against what protesters saw as police violence in Paris on Saturday.

Video clips posted by Laurent Nunez, Paris Police Chief, on the “X” platform, formerly Twitter, showed a police car being attacked with iron bars while it was driving. Nunez added that a bank was also attacked.

“We see where hatred of the police is leading us,” French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin wrote on the X platform.

Nunez told BFM TV that one of the policemen got out of the car carrying his weapon but did not use it, adding that the demonstration resumed normally after the car was able to leave.

He added that three people were arrested.

Several groups and political parties have called for demonstrations to be organized in different regions of France to protest what is being raised about police behavior.