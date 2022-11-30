Protesters clashed with police in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning (30), according to witnesses and videos posted on social media, at a time of massive protests across the country. the country against the restrictions caused by the covid pandemic.

The geolocated images by AFP show security force agents with protective suits and shields advancing on a street in Haizhu district, while glass objects were thrown in their direction.

It is also possible to hear the protesters’ screams and observe barricades with blue and orange objects.

The video also shows the moment of the arrest of more than 10 men, who are taken with their hands in handcuffs.

A Guangzhou resident surnamed Chen told AFP he saw nearly 100 police officers in Houjiao village in Haizhu district, where at least three men were detained on Tuesday night.

China’s vast security apparatus was quickly mobilized to quell protests against strict anti-COVID regulations. The wave of demonstrations was motivated by the fire last week in a building that was in confinement in Urumqi, in the region of Xinjiang (northwest of the country).

The fire caused 10 deaths and generated a wave of indignation against the confinements in the country due to the pandemic.

Haizhu, a district with more than 1.8 million residents, has the most cases of Covid-19 in Guangzhou. Much of the area has been under lockdown since the end of October.

In early November, protesters in Haizhu broke through the confinement barriers and protested in the streets, in a rare demonstration of Chinese anger over health restrictions.

Videos of this protest that circulated on social media on November 14 – and were verified by AFP – show hundreds of people on the streets of Haizhu.

Some people knocked down the barriers installed to prevent residents in confinement from leaving their homes.

– “Trembling and crying –

Videos posted Tuesday night on Weibo, China’s Twitter-like social network, show long lines of residents trying to get out of the neighboring Tianhe district.

A student was ordered out of her university dorm and wrote on Weibo: “I thought this would be the happiest time of my life… Now I get an emergency notification at 1:00 am and I end up shaking and crying in the hallway at 2:00 am and see my classmates running away with bags at 3:00 am. At 4:00 am, I sit alone on top of my suitcase and cry, waiting for my parents to arrive”.

“At 5:00 am I finally get in the car and escape from this place that devours people. I used to say this place was kind… now it’s like hell,” added the student, who uses the pseudonym Ludao Lizi on a verified Weibo account.

Zhang Yi, spokesman for the National Health Commission in Guangzhou, said on Tuesday that “the epidemic in Tiahne District is advancing rapidly and the risk of social transmission continues to increase.”