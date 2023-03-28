Across France, anti-pension reform protesters clashed with police as part of a general strike. The TV channel told BFMTV Tuesday, March 28th.

So, according to the channel, in Rennes, a crowd of protesters threw stones at the police, in response they used tear gas and water cannons.

Clashes between strikers and police also took place in the city of Nantes in the western part of the country, where protesters set fire to a car and a bank branch, and also threw various objects at law enforcement officials.

The demonstration in Tulle, located in the south-west of France, according to the channel, was also accompanied by violent clashes between activists and the police. Protesters threw cans and Molotov cocktails at law enforcement officers. The police responded with tear gas.

The material reports that clashes between the most radical representatives of the protest movement and the forces of law and order occurred in Paris. As a result, 22 people were detained by the police.

On Tuesday, the tenth day of the general strike announced in France against the country’s pension reform passed. Demonstrations lead to riots.

So, on March 26, as a result of a rally in the commune of Sainte-Solin, more than 200 people were injured, including law enforcement officers, 40 people received deep and shrapnel wounds.

The law to increase the retirement age was passed on March 16 without a vote in parliament. Representatives of trade unions and opposition political parties condemned the government’s move. The next day, the opposition group LIOT put forward a vote of no confidence in the government. Mass protests continued in different cities of France.

The reform was introduced in January. It involves an increase in the retirement age from 62 to 64 years. The retirement period will gradually increase from September 1, 2023 and will reach 64 years in 2030.