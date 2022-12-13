Group also broke windows of a police station during demonstrations in Brasilia on Monday night

Protesters burned 3 cars and 5 buses during the violent acts carried out in the center of Brasília, on the night of Monday (12.Dec.2022). According to the Federal District Fire Department, 18 vehicles and 63 military firefighters were involved in the incidents.

Still according to the corporation, a 67-year-old man needed medical attention. He passed out near the hotels, in the center of the city. When rescued, he was conscious, but complained of headaches. Firefighters did not detail whether he was a protester or a person passing by at the time of the acts.

A group of protesters, who do not accept the victory of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), vandalized cars and buses in Brasília after the indigenous Serere Xavante was arrested by the Federal Police.

Protesters also broke windows at the 5th Police Station, in Asa Norte, and tried to invade the PF headquarters. See photos and videos here.

After the turmoil in front of the PF, the demonstrators threatened to go to the hotel where Lula is staying, near the Esplanada dos Ministérios. The building was surrounded by the Military Police. Around 50 agents made a right around the hotel. On normal days, there are only one or two vehicles.

The depredations reached the TV Tower, a tourist spot in Brasilia. The tower is in the center of an open area opposite the hotel where the president-elect is staying. The police dispersed the groups with bombs and rubber bullets.

“Lula was not threatened”

the elected senator Flavio Dino (PSB-MA), who will be Minister of Justice in Lula’s government, said that the acts of vandalism by anti-PT protesters did not threaten the elected president at any time.

The disturbances occurred hours after Lula was certified by the TSE (Superior Electoral Court). The ceremony serves as a certification that the politician has been elected and can take office.

“At no time was President Lula exposed to any risk. President Lula at this moment is in absolute safety and will continue to do so until the moment of his inauguration and, therefore, until the full exercise of his functions.”said Flávio Dino.