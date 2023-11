Demonstration took place in front of the only synagogue in Malmo, capital of Sweden, on which one of the protesters burned an Israeli flag | Photo: Reproduction/Social Networks

A group of pro-Palestinian protesters burned an Israeli flag in front of the only synagogue in Malmö, the Swedish capital, over the weekend.

About a dozen people gathered at the site in protest against the war, chanting “bomb Israel” while waving Palestinian flags.

Videos of the anti-Israeli act were published on social media and, in none of them, is there a police presence in the synagogue.

The European Jewish Congress condemned the attacks this Sunday (5), considering the action anti-Semitic. “Intimidating the Jewish community and blaming them for events in the Middle East is blatant anti-Semitism,” the group wrote on the X network (formerly Twitter).

About to complete a month, the surprise attack by the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas, on October 7th, which started the conflict, resulted in the death of 1,400 people in Israeli territory, left thousands injured and 240 people kidnapped and taken to Gaza, including children, women and the elderly.

The war triggered dozens of protests and riots against Israel across Europe, with several episodes of anti-Semitism in Germany, France, the United Kingdom and other countries on the continent and beyond, such as the United States.

According to the newspaper Times of IsraelMalmo is a port city that has a Muslim minority.