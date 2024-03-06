Mexico (agencies)

Yesterday morning, local media reported that a group protesting the disappearance of 43 students in Mexico in 2014 broke down the door of the country's presidential palace. The demonstrators rammed the door with a white pickup truck stolen from the Mexican state electricity company, while President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador was holding his daily press conference inside. Local media said that some of those involved in this act were arrested. Last February, thousands of people took to the streets in the Mexican capital and elsewhere in the country under the slogan “For our democracy.”