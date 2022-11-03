Protests against Lula’s election follow in at least 80 sections; STF ordered PRF to unblock the roads

Groups of protesters have blocked at least 80 stretches of highways since dawn on Monday (31.Oct.2022) against the victory of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) in the presidential elections on Sunday (30.Oct).

According to the Federal Highway Police (PRF), 11 states still had 73 active roadblocks up to 7:40 am this Thursday (3.nov). So far, 776 demonstrations have been undone. However, data from the corporation’s state directories indicate about 80 blocking points in 10 states. O Power 360 considered data from the PRF of each state, which is monitoring each block point locally.

On Monday night (Oct 31), the Minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) Alexandre de Moraes ordered the PRF to unblock the highways immediately. Later, the STF formed a majority to uphold Moraes’ decision. Another decision by Moraes determined that the PM (Military Police) can clear highways, including federal ones.

The minister set a fine of BRL 100,000 per hour of non-compliance starting at midnight on Tuesday (Nov. 1). The penalty will be applied directly to the director general of the PRF, Silvinei Vasques.

In the decision, Moraes also says that Vasques can be arrested in the act and removed for disobedience if the order is not carried out. Vasques was the character of another episode before the elections, when the PRF carried out operations in collective transport, which took voters to vote, mainly in the Northeast.

Moraes’ dispatch came from a request from the CNT (National Transport Confederation), which represents companies. The CNT and the FPA (Parliamentary Front for Agriculture) spoke out against the bans.

Truck drivers also do not have the support of class entities. The president of Abrava (Brazilian Association of Motor Vehicle Drivers), Wallace Landim –known as Chorão–, attributed the blocks to the “radical right” and congratulated Lula on his victory in the 2nd round of the elections.

The director of CNTTL (National Confederation of Transport and Logistics), Carlos Alberto Litti Dahmer, said that the country is experiencing “an undemocratic action by some segments that do not represent the category of self-employed truck drivers”.

Read below the complete list of blocked federal highways, according to information from the PRF of each state compiled by the Power 360: