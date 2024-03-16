Protest calls for the resignation of the Israeli prime minister and progress in the release of hostages under the control of Hamas

Protesters took to the streets of Tel Aviv against Benjamin Netanyahu's government this Saturday (March 16, 2024). This is the 2nd consecutive week with protests in the Israeli capital. Police dispersed protesters with water cannons.

The act took place in front of Israel's defense ministry. Protesters called on the government to move forward with the release of hostages held by Hamas and the resignation of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, as well as new elections.

The group even blocked Ayalon Avenue and set fire to pieces of wood in the vicinity of the Kirya military base, according to the newspaper Times of Israel. The police used water cannons and mobilized cavalry to disperse the group.

Negotiations for a ceasefire are expected to resume on Sunday (17 March) in Qatar. Talks had ceased after the death of more than 100 Palestinians who were queuing for food on February 29.

Watch (2m3s):