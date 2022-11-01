The act comes amid a wave of roadblocks or road closures in demonstrations against Lula’s election.

A group of supporters of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) blocked the Hélio Smidt highway at the height of kilometer 2.5. The road gives access to Guarulhos International Airport, in the State of São Paulo. In addition to slowness, the blockage has already caused the cancellation of at least 5 flights. According to GRU Airport, the cancellation was motivated by the delay of the crews.

Fur twitterthe airport administration said there was “difficulty accessing terminals due to a demonstration” and guides passengers to “check the status of their flights with the airlines”.

Watch (1min40s):

The act takes place in the midst of a wave of road blocks or interdictions in demonstrations against the election of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) to the Presidency of the Republic. According to information from the PRF (Federal Highway Police), at 1:00 a.m. this Tuesday (Nov. 1, 2022) there were 335 occurrences on federal roads: 230 interdicted points and 105 blockades.

O STF (Federal Court of Justice) formed majority in the early hours of this Tuesday (Nov. 1) to keep the decision from the minister Alexandre de Moraes who ordered the PRF to immediately unblock the highways paralyzed by truck drivers.

At the end of the night of Monday (31.Oct), the magistrate determined the unblocking of the roads. It also set a fine of R$ 100,000 per hour of non-compliance, starting at midnight on Tuesday, to be applied directly to the director general of the PRF, Silvinei Vasques. The decision also states that Vasques can be arrested in the act and removed for disobedience if the order is not followed.

According to Moraes, although the right to strike is included in the Constitution, it is not an absolute guarantee. He also said that there was an apparent omission by the PRF, which would not be “carrying out its constitutional and legal task”.

REACTIONS

THE CNT (National Transport Confederation) said he was against the blocks on the highways. In a statement, the confederation stated that “respects the right of every citizen to demonstrate, however, defends that it be exercised without harming people’s right to come and go”.

THE FPA (Parliamentary Front for Agriculture) made a “appeal” for truck drivers to clear the roads for “live loads, feed, ambulances and other essential and/or perishable products”.

The president of Abrava (Brazilian Association of Motor Vehicle Drivers), Wallace Landim, known as Chorão, attributed the blocks to “radical right”. Chorão congratulated Lula on his victory.

“This moment of stopping the country will greatly harm the economy. We need to have recognition of the democracy of this country, of the victory of the president. Too tight, yes, and also if it were the other way around [vitória do presidente Jair Bolsonaro], the left would need to understand and accept”, said Cry.

The director of CNTTL (National Confederation of Transport and Logistics Workers), Carlos Alberto Litti Dahmer, stated that “what we are experiencing is an undemocratic action by some segments that do not represent the category of self-employed truck drivers”.