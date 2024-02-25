Event called by the former president is scheduled for 3 pm; at least 4 governors and 103 congressmen confirmed their presence

The streets of Avenida Paulista have already begun to be taken over by supporters of the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) for this Sunday’s event (25.Feb.2024). Although the event is scheduled for 3pm, protesters dressed in green and yellow and with the Brazilian flag began to gather in front of the Masp (São Paulo Assis Chateaubriand Art Museum) around 9am.

The group focuses on the main trio, the “Daredevil”, where Bolsonaro and his allies will speak. Supporters sing evangelical songs, such as “Because he lives”performed by André Valadão, in addition to war cries, such as: “I came for free” It is “Come back, Bolsonaro”.

SECURITY

The security of the event will be reinforced with the use of drones and physical and mobile cameras in the system Eagle Eye. The event will be held at 3pm, on Sunday (25.Feb.2024), in front of the Masp (São Paulo Assis Chateaubriand Art Museum), on Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo.

The policing scheme in the region will have 2,000 agents, according to information from SSP-SP (São Paulo Public Security Secretariat). The police will “guarantee the safety of the population and the rights of everyone, whether participating in the act or not”according to the agency.

Agents will patrol along the event route, as well as on adjacent streets. Police officers will also be available to guide demonstration participants as they travel through the region.

Security will be provided by the following teams:

Tactical Force ;

Rocam (Ostensive Round with Motorcycle Support );

(Ostensive Round with Motorcycle Support 7th Military Police Battalion ;

Shock Battalion ;

Cavalry ;

Traffic Policing ;

Military Police Aviation Command .

The teams will be coordinated by Copom (PM Operations Center). A GCM (Municipal Civil Guard) and the CET (Traffic Engineering Company) will provide assistance.

According to the São Paulo City HallThe SMSU (Municipal Secretariat for Urban Security) will also help with security. Members of the Metropolitan Civil Guard will be responsible for protecting public equipment in the area and in the following regions:

Mário Covas Park ;

Trianon Park ;

Cyclists' Square ;

go free from Masp .

TRAFFIC

According to the city hall, the bus lines that operate on Avenida Paulista on Sundays are already diverted as a result of the program Open Streets. He declared that “CET will adopt the necessary measures to preserve road safety”.

“This Sunday, SPTrans will monitor the operation of public transport and, if necessary, will make adjustments to the route of the lines according to road closures”informed the agency.

Since December 2023, São Paulo City Hall has launched the Domingão Tarifa Zero program, in which the use of the city's municipal buses is free for passengers every Sunday, from midnight to 11:59 pm. The project will run this Sunday (Feb 25).

CONFIRMED

At least 4 governors and 103 congressmen must attend the demonstration. Bolsonaro arrived in São Paulo this Saturday morning (24.Feb).

The former president had coffee with allies and received supporters at a bakery in Vila Olímpia, an upscale neighborhood in the west zone of São Paulo. You will be staying in the residential wing of the Bandeirantes Palaceheadquarters of gstate government.

Watch (1min2s):

Also on Saturday, the governor of Minas Gerais, Romeo Zema (New), contacted the former head of the Federal Executive to confirm his attendance at the event. The information was confirmed to the Power360 by pastor Silas Malafaia and Fabio Wajngarten, lawyer and advisor to Bolsonaro.

The governor of Santa Catarina, Jorginho Mello (PL), is in the United Arab Emirates, but anticipated returning to Brazil to participate in the event. In addition to him, the governor of São Paulo, Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans), the governor of Goiás, Ronaldo Caiado (União Brasil), and the mayor of the capital of São Paulo, Ricardo Nunes (MDB), said they will also attend the event.

