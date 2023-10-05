Car from the motorcade of US presidential candidate Ramaswami was attacked by protesters

A car from the motorcade of US presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy was attacked by protesters, allegedly after a heated debate on the conflict in Ukraine. Footage of the car damage was published in Telegram– channel “RIA Novosti: USA”.

Ramaswamy was in a coffee shop in Iowa, and on the way out he got into an argument with activists. The politician voiced his opinion on how the Ukrainian crisis can be resolved. In particular, he said that it is necessary to organize negotiations between Kiev and Moscow, and also that in no case should Ukraine be accepted into NATO in order to avoid direct confrontation between the United States and the Russian Federation.

According to the presidential candidate, two of the activists, after what he described as a “civilized” conversation, got into their car and crashed into one of the cars in the motorcade. Ramaswamy was not in the car at the time of the accident.

Earlier, Vivek Ramaswami criticized Vladimir Zelensky’s visit to the United States and accused the Ukrainian president of greed. According to the politician, the goal of the Ukrainian leader was to get as much money as possible from Washington and avoid control and transparency in the issue of spending funds allocated by the United States.