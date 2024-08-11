Ciudad Juarez.- This morning, in front of the National Electoral Institute (INE) facilities in the El Paseo shopping center, a group of at least 50 people protested against the alleged overrepresentation of Morena in the Chamber of Deputies.

The rally began at the same time as in the city of Chihuahua, where demonstrations were also reported at 802 División del Norte Street in the San Felipe neighborhood.

At the same time, these civil groups are planning simultaneous protests in at least 45 cities across the country today.

In the LXVI Legislature, Morena will have 248 deputies by relative majority and proportional representation. Article 54 of the Constitution establishes that: no political party may have more than 300 deputies by both principles.